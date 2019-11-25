China and U.S. very close to phase one trade deal -Global Times

Nov 25 (Reuters) - China and the United States are very close to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports.

China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the United States, the state-backed Global Times said, citing experts close to the Chinese government.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

