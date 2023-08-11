China and Hong Kong securities regulators to introduce block trading under Stock Connect

Adds details, quote

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong securities regulators have reached a consensus on introducing block trading in the Stock Connect Scheme, they said in a joint announcement on Friday.

Block trading provides an alternative mechanism to enable market participants to execute large-sized transactions, according to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the measure would "further facilitate the mutual access and concerted development of the two capital markets."

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the SFC said they would supervise the respective exchanges and clearing houses in studying the business, technical and regulatory arrangements for the introduction of block trading.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher)

