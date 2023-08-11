News & Insights

China and Hong Kong securities regulators to introduce block trading under Stock Connect

August 11, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details, quote

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong securities regulators have reached a consensus on introducing block trading in the Stock Connect Scheme, they said in a joint announcement on Friday.

Block trading provides an alternative mechanism to enable market participants to execute large-sized transactions, according to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the measure would "further facilitate the mutual access and concerted development of the two capital markets."

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the SFC said they would supervise the respective exchanges and clearing houses in studying the business, technical and regulatory arrangements for the introduction of block trading.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.