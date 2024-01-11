News & Insights

China and HK stocks flat on mixed economic data, eyes on policy rate next week

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

January 11, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat on Friday on mixed economic data, while the market is expecting a key policy rate cut early next week.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.2% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was roughly flat. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was also flat.

** China's exports grew 2.3% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, adding to signs global trade is slowly turning a corner with the prospect of lower borrowing costs on the horizon.

** Meanwhile, China's consumer prices declined for a third month in December, though moderated, while factory-gate prices extended their prolonged slide, highlighting persistent deflationary pressures in an economy struggling to mount a solid recovery.

** "Consumption will likely pick up into the Lunar New Year, but more stimulus is needed to boost household spending and eliminate deflationary pressure," UBS analysts said in a note.

** There is growing expectation among market participants of a key policy rate on Monday, which may help boost demand and aid the economic recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

** "The lingering deflationary pressure justifies the expectation of an imminent rate cut, which is widely expected to materialise in the one-year medium-term policy facility (MLF) yield decision next Monday," said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

** Sector wise, artificial intelligence (AI) shares .CSI930713 were down 1.7%, while utilities stocks .CSI000007 were up 0.9%.

** In Hong Kong, Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH dropped 0.3%, dragged down by electric carmakers, with Xpeng 9868.HK and Li Auto 2015.HK down 4.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((li.gu@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.