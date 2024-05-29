China Anchu’s Share Issue Aims to Raise HK$21M

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced a subscription agreement to issue 42 million new shares at HK$0.50 each, a significant premium over the recent closing prices, aiming to raise HK$21 million in gross proceeds. The funds are intended for general working capital. However, the completion of this deal is conditional and investors are advised to exercise caution.

