China Anchu’s Share Issue Aims to Raise HK$21M

May 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced a subscription agreement to issue 42 million new shares at HK$0.50 each, a significant premium over the recent closing prices, aiming to raise HK$21 million in gross proceeds. The funds are intended for general working capital. However, the completion of this deal is conditional and investors are advised to exercise caution.

