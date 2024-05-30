China Anchu Energy Unanimous on Key Resolutions

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd held its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and authorization for share dealings. Shareholders demonstrated full support for the company’s financial statements, directorial re-elections, auditors’ appointments, and share repurchase and issuance mandates. The voting results reflect strong confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

