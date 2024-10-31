News & Insights

China Anchu Announces Leadership Changes in Board

October 31, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced changes to its board of directors, effective November 1, 2024. The company, listed under stock code 2399, has appointed Mr. Kwok Kin Sun as Chairman and Mr. Kwok Hon Fung as Chief Executive Officer, among other key roles. These leadership updates could influence the company’s strategic direction and performance in the energy storage market.

