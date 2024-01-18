China amends rules for c.bank monetary policy committee - state media

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's State Council has amended rules for the central bank's monetary policy committee, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

The new rules, effective from Thursday, affirm the Communist Party's leadership over the work of the monetary policy committee, the report said.

The amendment also stimulates strengthening expectations guidance and market communication, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher)

