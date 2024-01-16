News & Insights

China AMC Fund Management says Nikkei 225 ETF Fund trading will be temporarily suspended

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

January 16, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China AMC Fund Management Co said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend trading of the Nikkei 225 ETF fund on Jan. 17.

The secondary market price of the ETF is significantly higher than net reference value of the fund's shares, resulting in a substantial premium, it said in a statement.

"Investors are advised to pay attention to the secondary market trading price premium risk and may suffer significant losses if they invest blindly," the statement added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

