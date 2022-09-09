China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang.

The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters, describing the report as "illegal and invalid". China vigorously denies any abuses in Xinjiang.

The long-awaited report was released minutes before outgoing High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet ended her four-year term last week and followed her visit to the country in May. It envisages continued engagement between her office and Beijing which might include follow-up visits.

"Now the whole set of ideas is shelved because of the release of the report," Chen told reporters. "You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us," he said.

The report, which China sought to bury, is expected to be discussed during the Human Rights Council which opens next week. Chen said he would "firmly oppose" any measures against China in that session.

