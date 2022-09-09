Public Companies

China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has "closed door of cooperation"

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday slammed the publication of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the country and particularly the north-western region of Xinjiang.

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday slammed the publication of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the country and particularly the north-western region of Xinjiang.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters.

The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

The report is expected to be discussed during the human rights council next week. China has denied any abuses.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular