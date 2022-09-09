China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has "closed door of cooperation"

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday slammed the publication of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the country and particularly the north-western region of Xinjiang.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters.

The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

The report is expected to be discussed during the human rights council next week. China has denied any abuses.

