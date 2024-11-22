China Aluminum Plans Major Capital Increase in 2024

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H (HK:2068) has released an update.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 in Beijing to discuss a significant capital increase of RMB 2.29 billion. This move involves introducing investors through public tendering for various subsidiaries, aiming to enhance its financial structure and strategic growth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this crucial financial decision.

