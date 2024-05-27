China Aluminum Cans Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. (HK:6898) has released an update.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with unanimous votes for key decisions like approving financial statements, declaring dividends, and re-electing directors. Shareholders displayed full confidence, as evidenced by the 100% votes in favor of the audited financial reports and dividend declarations. The meeting also saw the re-appointment of the company’s auditor and approval of a mandate for directors to manage share dealings.

For further insights into HK:6898 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.