China aluminium production up 3.1 % to 3.6 mln tonnes in Aug - stats bureau

September 14, 2023 — 10:02 pm EDT

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production rose by 3.1 % to 3.6 million tonnes in August from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. In the first eight months of the year, China produced 27.23 million tonnes, a rise of 2.9 % from the same period last year, the data showed. Production of ten nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 6.1 % to 6.29 million tonnes from a year earlier. Year-to-date output was up 6.8 % at 48.56 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

