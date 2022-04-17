China aluminium production up 1.8 % to 3.3 mln tonnes in March - stats bureau

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production rose by 1.8 % to 3.3 million tonnes in March from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. In the first three months of the year, China produced 9.63 million tonnes, a drop by 0.4 % from the same period last year, the data showed. Production of ten nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 3.1 % to 5.64 million tonnes from a year earlier. Year-to-date output was up 0.9 % at 16.17 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

