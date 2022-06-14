Commodities

China aluminium output sets monthly record in May

Emily Chow Reuters
June 15 (Reuters) - China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May, showed official data on Wednesday, following easing in power consumption curbs and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.

Primary aluminium output in the world's largest producer and consumer of the metal rose to 3.42 million tonnes, up 3.1% from the same month a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

On a daily basis, aluminium production in May stood at 110,322 tonnes, showed Reuters calculations based on the data.

Energy-intensive aluminium production was hit last year when China imposed limits on power consumption to meet climate goals and tackle electricity shortages.

Still, China's annual aluminium output rose to a record high of 38.5 million tonnes in 2021.

For January-May, China produced 16.4 million tonnes, up 0.3% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Meanwhile, production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 3.3% to 5.64 million tonnes from a year earlier. The monthly levels are the strongest since December 2020.

Year-to-date output was up 0.9% at 27.25 million tonnes.

The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

