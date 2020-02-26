China aluminium firm Zhongwang to sell loss-making smelter for $656 mln

Repeats story published late on Wednesday, with no change to text

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China Zhongwang Holdings 1333.HK, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of aluminium extrusions, said on Wednesday it would sell its smelting operations for 4.6 billion yuan ($655.94 million) as high power costs make the business unprofitable.

Aluminium extrusions are products made from primary metal that are widely used in the transport, construction and electronics industries.

Zhongwang has agreed to sell its 100% stake in Zhongwang Aluminium Material, the unit that holds its 800,000 tonnes per year of primary aluminium smelting capacity in China's northeastern Liaoning province, to Henan-based Yidian Luoyang, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"Due to the high production costs including costs of electricity, the electrolytic aluminium business has been loss-making in recent years," Zhongwang said in a statement, noting that the unit had recorded net losses in excess of 800 million yuan in both 2018 and 2019.

The business "doesn't conform to the group's development strategy and cannot make enough profit contributions to our sustainable growth," it added.

The sale comes at a time when the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of aluminium, has pushed Shanghai prices for the metal SAFcv1 down to their lowest in almost a year, thinning smelter margins.

Zhongwang last year closed half of its smelting capacity for maintenance and did not immediately restart it even when the work was complete.

The company will continue to source primary aluminium from other smelters for its core business of making extrusions and other aluminium products, a Zhongwang spokeswoman said.

For Yidian, the purchase will more than double its current annual aluminium smelting capacity of 600,000 tonnes in central China's Henan province.

Asked if the loss-making nature of the assets being acquired was a concern, Yidian general manager Chen Shichang told Reuters there would be an "adjustment process" and the situation would improve in future.

($1 = 7.0128 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

