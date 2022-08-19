Commodities

China allows trade of rapeseed oil, peanut options from Aug. 26

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the trading of rapeseed oil and peanut options on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange from Aug. 26.

The contracts are part of the expansion in derivatives available on the country's futures exchanges.

