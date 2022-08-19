China allows trade of rapeseed oil, peanut options from Aug. 26

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the trading of rapeseed oil and peanut options on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange from Aug. 26.

The contracts are part of the expansion in derivatives available on the country's futures exchanges.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Heinrich)

