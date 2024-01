BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China has begun to allow the import of qualified pork from Russia from Jan. 24, the customs administration said on Thursday.

Pork imports from regions of Russia without African swine fever are allowed, the notice said.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Kim Coghill)

