China allows peanut imports from Brazil that meet quarantine requirements

Emily Chow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China will allow peanut imports from Brazil that meet inspection and quarantine requirements, the country's General Administration of Customs said.

In a statement dated July 19, the customs authority said the ruling will take effect the same day.

In May, the customs authority finalised an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn to replace imports from Ukraine.

The two nations had also agreed on a protocol for the export of Brazilian peanuts to China.

