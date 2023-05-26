News & Insights

US Markets
MS

China allows Morgan Stanley to set up China futures unit

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 26, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it had allowed Morgan Stanley MS.N to set up a China futures company in Beijing, to implement the opening-up of the country's futures market.

"In the next step, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to deepen the opening up of the futures market, and support qualified overseas institutions to invest in domestic futures companies," the regulator said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley said in April it looked forward to setting up a futures company in China after the country's securities regulator accepted its application.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Peter Graff)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.