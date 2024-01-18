News & Insights

US Markets
CAGR

China allows more foreign banks to play lead role in debt underwriting

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 18, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has granted six foreign banks licences allowing them to act as lead underwriters for debt issues in China, as it admits more foreign players into the country's fast growing renminbi-denominated onshore debt market.

Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L obtained "type A" licences, allowing them to lead the underwriting of debt issues by domestic and foreign borrowers, a notice from the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) showed on Thursday.

Previously, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA were the only two foreign banks to hold the licence.

Beijing also allowed JPMorgan JPM.N, Mizuho 8411.T and MUFG MUFG.N to become lead underwriters on debt issues by foreign borrowers, known as "Panda bonds", according to the notice.

Foreign companies issued a record amount of local currency bonds in China in the first half of last year, the most recent data available shows, attracted by lower borrowing costs and government incentives aimed at promoting global use of the yuan.

NAFMII bonds refer to commercial paper and medium- and long-term bonds, widely used as sources of renminbi funding in China's direct finance market, which are mainly issued by local public entities as well as a number of foreign governments and companies.

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by Christina Fincher, Kirsten Donovan)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAGR
JPM
MUFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.