China allows insurers to participate in securities lending

China published rules on Friday that will allow insurers to take part in securities lending, potentially leading to more short-selling activities in the country.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement that allowing insurers to participate in securities lending can help improve market liquidity and vibrancy.

