China allows imports of some beef and mutton products from Chile

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China has allowed imports of some beef and mutton products from Chile, the customs office said on Friday.

Frozen or chilled deboned or bone-in ovine skeletal muscles along with cattle by-products from Chile have been allowed into the Chinese market from Feb. 17, according to a statement on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

