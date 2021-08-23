China allows imports of feed barley powder from Kazakhstan

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China has allowed imports of barley powder for feed use from Kazakhstan, the customs office said on Monday.

China has stepped up purchases of grains including corn, sorghum and wheat to plug a domestic gap in corn supplies. Prices of the yellow grain have soared amid the shortage.

"It was mainly increasing imports channels to contain corn prices," said a trader with an international trading house.

Corn prices have edged down but "it is not enough," said the trader, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

China's corn prices have fallen 12% from their record high hit in May, but they are still up from last year. DCCcv1

The barley powder approved for export to China must be fine powder feed ingredient processed from barley produced in Kazakhstan, according to a statement published on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

The approval comes as the new coronavirus continues to move around the globe, disrupting logistics and trade routes for essential agricultural commodities.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.