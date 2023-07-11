China allows imports of coconut meal from Solomon Islands

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China customs said on Wednesday that it would allow imports of coconut meal from the Solomon Islands, according to a customs administration announcement.

China and the Solomon Islands on Monday signed a deal on police cooperation as part of an upgrade of their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", four years after the Pacific nation switched ties from Taiwan to China.

