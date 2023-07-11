News & Insights

Commodities

China allows imports of coconut meal from Solomon Islands

July 11, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China customs said on Wednesday that it would allow imports of coconut meal from the Solomon Islands, according to a customs administration announcement.

China and the Solomon Islands on Monday signed a deal on police cooperation as part of an upgrade of their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", four years after the Pacific nation switched ties from Taiwan to China.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.