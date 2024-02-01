China allows imports of breeding pigs from Ireland - Chinese customs

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China has allowed imports of breeding pigs from Ireland, effective from Feb. 1, Chinese customs said, with shipments subject to Ireland meeting animal health requirements.

If certain animal diseases including African swine fever occur in Ireland, Ireland should notify all stakeholders and immediately stop exporting breeding pigs to China, according to a statement from China's General Administration of Customs dated Feb. 1.

Due to food safety concerns, China periodically suspends imports of pigs and related meat products from countries hit by animal diseases such as African swine fever, a highly contagious disease for which there is no cure or treatment.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)

