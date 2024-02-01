News & Insights

Commodities

China allows imports of breeding pigs from Ireland - Chinese customs

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

February 01, 2024 — 11:41 pm EST

Written by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China has allowed imports of breeding pigs from Ireland, effective from Feb. 1, Chinese customs said, with shipments subject to Ireland meeting animal health requirements.

If certain animal diseases including African swine fever occur in Ireland, Ireland should notify all stakeholders and immediately stop exporting breeding pigs to China, according to a statement from China's General Administration of Customs dated Feb. 1.

Due to food safety concerns, China periodically suspends imports of pigs and related meat products from countries hit by animal diseases such as African swine fever, a highly contagious disease for which there is no cure or treatment.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.