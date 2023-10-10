News & Insights

Commodities

China allows heat-treated pork imports from Finland

Credit: REUTERS/DOMINIQUE PATTON

October 10, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Meg Shen for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China has approved the import of heat-treated pork from Finland, its customs agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heat-treated pork products refer to bone-in or boneless pork processed with heat treatment and can be eaten directly, the statement said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.