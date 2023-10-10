China allows heat-treated pork imports from Finland

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China has approved the import of heat-treated pork from Finland, its customs agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heat-treated pork products refer to bone-in or boneless pork processed with heat treatment and can be eaten directly, the statement said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

