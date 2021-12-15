US Markets

China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports to the Asian country, lifting a ban imposed early in September due to two atypical cases of mad cow disease reported in Brazil, industry group Abrafrigo said on Wednesday.

