China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports to the Asian country, lifting a ban imposed early in September due to two atypical cases of mad cow disease reported in Brazil, industry group Abrafrigo said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
