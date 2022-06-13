China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday.

The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and distribution, and public cold chain warehouses, the National Development and Reform Commision said in a statement.

The move came as China battles its worst COVID-19 outbreaks since the early days of 2020, which has severely disrupted transport and logistics across the nation, leading to heavy damage to the economy.

($1 = 6.7519 Chinese yuan renminbi)

