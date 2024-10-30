China Aircraft Leasing Sells Four Airbus A320 Aircraft

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings announced the sale of four Airbus A320 aircraft to an independent finance leasing company, expected to complete by June 2025. This transaction will boost the company’s income from aircraft trading and strengthen its market presence. The deal is part of the company’s regular operations, underscoring its role as a leading aircraft solutions provider.

