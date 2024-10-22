News & Insights

Stocks

China Aircraft Leasing Group Shifts to Deloitte as Auditor

October 22, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings is undergoing a change in auditors, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu stepping in, effective October 2024. The company assures shareholders that the transition is smooth, with no unresolved issues, and aims to enhance audit cost-effectiveness. The move is seen as a positive step towards maintaining robust corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:1848 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.