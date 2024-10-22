China Aircraft Leasing Group Shifts to Deloitte as Auditor

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings is undergoing a change in auditors, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu stepping in, effective October 2024. The company assures shareholders that the transition is smooth, with no unresolved issues, and aims to enhance audit cost-effectiveness. The move is seen as a positive step towards maintaining robust corporate governance.

