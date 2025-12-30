Markets

China Aircraft Leasing To Buy 30 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

December 30, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. (1848.HK, CFRLF) on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary British Virgin Islands entity has agreed to purchase 30 Airbus A320neo family aircraft from Airbus S.A.S., a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Airbus SE (AIR.PA, EADSY).

The company said aircraft are expected to be delivered in stages through 2033.

The agreement was signed on December 30, after trading hours.

The transaction qualifies as a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity under Hong Kong listing rules.

China Aircraft Leasing closed trading 0.66% lesser at HK$4.550 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Airbus SE is currently trading 0.69% higher at EUR 197.36 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CFRLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.