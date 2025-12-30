China Aircraft Leasing To Buy 30 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(RTTNews) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. (1848.HK, CFRLF) on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary British Virgin Islands entity has agreed to purchase 30 Airbus A320neo family aircraft from Airbus S.A.S., a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Airbus SE (AIR.PA, EADSY).

The company said aircraft are expected to be delivered in stages through 2033.

The agreement was signed on December 30, after trading hours.

The transaction qualifies as a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity under Hong Kong listing rules.

China Aircraft Leasing closed trading 0.66% lesser at HK$4.550 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Airbus SE is currently trading 0.69% higher at EUR 197.36 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

