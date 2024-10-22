China Aircraft Leasing Appoints New Chairman

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has announced a leadership change, effective October 22, 2024, with Mr. AN Xuesong taking over as Chairman and Non-executive Director, succeeding Mr. ZHANG Mingao. Mr. AN, who brings substantial experience in financial management, has previously held significant positions within China Everbright Limited. This transition highlights the company’s strategic alignment with its substantial shareholder, China Everbright Limited.

For further insights into HK:1848 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.