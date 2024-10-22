News & Insights

China Aircraft Leasing Appoints New Chairman

October 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has announced a leadership change, effective October 22, 2024, with Mr. AN Xuesong taking over as Chairman and Non-executive Director, succeeding Mr. ZHANG Mingao. Mr. AN, who brings substantial experience in financial management, has previously held significant positions within China Everbright Limited. This transition highlights the company’s strategic alignment with its substantial shareholder, China Everbright Limited.

