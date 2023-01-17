China aims to stabilise housing prices, strictly curb speculation

Adds details and background

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's housing regulator will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, a ministry publication reported on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.

China will make more targeted efforts to support demand for owner-occupied and improved housing to boost market confidence, according to China Construction News, led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

China's property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, was badly hit last year as cash-squeezed developers were unable to finish apartment construction, prompting a mortgage boycott by some buyers.

Official data released on Tuesday showed property investment fell 10% in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, and property sales slumped the most since 1992, suggesting that government support measures were having a minimal effect so far.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jamie Freed)

