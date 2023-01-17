China aims to stabilise housing prices, strictly curb speculation

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

January 17, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's housing regulator will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, a ministry publication reported on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.

China will make more targeted efforts to support demand for owner-occupied and improved housing to boost market confidence, according to China Construction News, led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

China's property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, was badly hit last year as cash-squeezed developers were unable to finish apartment construction, prompting a mortgage boycott by some buyers.

Official data released on Tuesday showed property investment fell 10% in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, and property sales slumped the most since 1992, suggesting that government support measures were having a minimal effect so far.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jamie Freed)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.