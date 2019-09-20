Commodities

China agriculture delegation scraps U.S. farm visit to Montana

Karl Plume Reuters
Tom Polansek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese agriculture officials that were due to visit U.S. farm states next week have canceled their trip to Montana as the officials will return to China sooner than originally scheduled, the Montana Farm Bureau told Reuters on Friday.

The cancellation came as trade talks were held in Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a complete trade deal with the Asian nation, not just an agreement for China to buy more U.S. agricultural goods.

It was not immediately clear if visits to other U.S. farm areas were also canceled.

