China Agri-Products Sees Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited reported a profit of HK$25.99 million for the six months ending September 2024, up from HK$15.84 million in the same period last year. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company benefited from other income and reduced finance costs. Investors may take note of the company’s resilience and ability to maintain profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

