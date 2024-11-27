News & Insights

China Agri-Products Sees Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

November 27, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited (HK:0149) has released an update.

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited reported a profit of HK$25.99 million for the six months ending September 2024, up from HK$15.84 million in the same period last year. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company benefited from other income and reduced finance costs. Investors may take note of the company’s resilience and ability to maintain profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

