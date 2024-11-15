News & Insights

China Agri-Products to Review Interim Results and Dividend

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited (HK:0149) has released an update.

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement could hold significant implications for investors interested in the company’s financial performance and stock prospects.

