China Agri-Products Announces Major Conditional Sale

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited and Wang On Group Limited have jointly announced a major transaction involving the conditional sale of the Target Company, with the initial consideration set at approximately RMB28.90 million. The agreement also includes the repayment of CAP Loans by the Purchaser, totaling around RMB140.47 million. This significant deal requires shareholder approval and is subject to various conditions, with completion potentially altering both groups’ equity interests.

