News & Insights

Stocks

China Agri-Products Announces Major Conditional Sale

May 26, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited (HK:0149) has released an update.

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited and Wang On Group Limited have jointly announced a major transaction involving the conditional sale of the Target Company, with the initial consideration set at approximately RMB28.90 million. The agreement also includes the repayment of CAP Loans by the Purchaser, totaling around RMB140.47 million. This significant deal requires shareholder approval and is subject to various conditions, with completion potentially altering both groups’ equity interests.

For further insights into HK:0149 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.