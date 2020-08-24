US Markets

China agrees with U.S. to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade deal

Roxanne Liu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries' top trade negotiators.

Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's commerce ministry said in a statement. The two sides had constructive talks on the trade deal and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, the ministry said.

