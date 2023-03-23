China agrees to resume imports of some Brazilian beef from March 23rd

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China has agreed to resume imports of Brazilian boneless beef aged under 30 months from March 23, according to a statement released by China's General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily halted by Brazilian authorities on Feb. 23, following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.