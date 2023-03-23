US Markets

China agrees to resume imports of some Brazilian beef from March 23rd

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

March 23, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China has agreed to resume imports of Brazilian boneless beef aged under 30 months from March 23, according to a statement released by China's General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

Sales of Brazilian beef to China were voluntarily halted by Brazilian authorities on Feb. 23, following the discovery of an atypical case of mad cow disease, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.