China AgBank: banking sector net interest margins will continue to shrink in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

March 31, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 1288.HK601288.SS (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday net interest margins for the banking sector will continue to shrink in the first quarter.

The comments were made by Fu Wanjun, the president of AgBank at a news conference held after the lender posted results on Thursday.

