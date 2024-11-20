China Aerospace Faces Legal Setback in Shenzhen Court

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (HK:0031) has released an update.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited faces a setback as the Shenzhen Municipal Intermediate People’s Court upheld the original judgment in a litigation involving its subsidiary, Aerospace Property Management. The court dismissed the appeal and mandated the company to bear additional legal fees, while Huabaorun is required to pay approximately RMB68.6 million to the subsidiaries. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

