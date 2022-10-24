China ADRs slump on fears Xi's new team to favor state over growth

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of China firms slumped in premarket trading after Xi Jinping's newly unveiled leadership team sparked investor fears that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth.

Ecommerce firms Alibaba BABA.N and JD.com JD.O and internet giant Baidu BIDU.O dropped between 11% and 16%.

The iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI.O skid 8.6%, tracking a sharp fall in Hong Kong shares .HSI, led by losses in technology and property sector.

Xi secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced the new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists.

Music streaming co Tencent Music TME.N, e-commerce platform Pinduoduo PDD.O and mobile game publisher Bilibili BILI.O shed between 10% and 15%.

Education companies New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU.N and Gaotu Techedu GOTU.N dropped about 12% each, while electric vehicle firms Nio Inc NIO.N, Xpeng XPEV.N and Li Auto LI.O fell between 10% and 13%.

The changes in leadership suggest little chances of fresh stimulus or changes in COVID policy in the months ahead, strategists at TD Securities wrote in a note.

"While there were no new announcements on the policy front, the departure of perceived pro-stimulus officials and reformers from the Politburo Standing Committee and replacement with allies of Xi, suggests that 'Common Prosperity' will be the overriding push of officials," they said.

