China accuses US of raising regional tensions in South China Sea

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. continues to strengthen its military deployment in the South China Sea and is deliberately pushing up regional tensions, China's defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Tan Kefei made the remark in response to media reports about a U.S.-Philippines joint statement objecting to China's maritime claims and "provocative activities" in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.