China accuses US of raising regional tensions in South China Sea

April 27, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. continues to strengthen its military deployment in the South China Sea and is deliberately pushing up regional tensions, China's defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Tan Kefei made the remark in response to media reports about a U.S.-Philippines joint statement objecting to China's maritime claims and "provocative activities" in the South China Sea.

