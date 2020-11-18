China accuses major brokerage of manipulation as bond default probe widens

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese investigations into a shock bond default by a state-owned coal miner broadened on Wednesday with a regulator threatening sanctions against one of the country's biggest brokerages for suspected market manipulation.

The interbank bond market regulator said in a statement that Shanghai-based Haitong Securities 600837.SS and its subsidiaries are suspected of providing assistance to Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group YCEHN.UL in the illegal issuance of bonds, and of manipulating the market.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) also said Haitong was suspected of other violations involving interbank corporate debt instruments and exchange-traded corporate bonds.

Yongcheng's bond default last week just weeks after it sold fresh debt sparked a sell-off in China's corporate debt market and renewed questions about the health of state-owned companies, even as foreign investors pile into the country's debt markets. [nL4N2HZ16N]

Haitong Securities, one of China's largest brokerages, could not be reached by telephone outside of office hours and did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

NAFMII, a self-regulatory body under the People's Bank of China, said that it would impose strict sanctions and refer Haitong to "relevant departments for further handling" if the investigation revealed the existence of market manipulation or other "bad behaviour".

The announcement of the investigation into Haitong came alongside a tightening of corporate debt issuance rules, including banning the practice of companies buying their own bonds.

Also on Wednesday, Tsinghua Unigroup, a major government-backed player in China's technology race, confirmed it had failed to make full payment of principal and interest on bonds due on Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.