China accepts invitation to AI summit in Britain - Deputy UK PM

Adds quote from Dowden, in paragraph 2, context in paragraph 3

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China has accepted Britain's invitation to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence next week, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday.

"It is the case they've accepted, but we will wait to see everyone who actually turns up at the summit," Dowden told the BBC. "As things stands, yes, we do expect them to come."

Britain is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts on Nov. 1-2 to discuss what some see as the risks posed by AI, with an aim of building an international consensus on its safe development.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M Editing by William Schomberg)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.