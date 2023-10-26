News & Insights

China accepts invitation to AI summit in Britain - Deputy UK PM

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 26, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by William James and Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds quote from Dowden, in paragraph 2, context in paragraph 3

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China has accepted Britain's invitation to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence next week, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday.

"It is the case they've accepted, but we will wait to see everyone who actually turns up at the summit," Dowden told the BBC. "As things stands, yes, we do expect them to come."

Britain is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts on Nov. 1-2 to discuss what some see as the risks posed by AI, with an aim of building an international consensus on its safe development.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M Editing by William Schomberg)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.