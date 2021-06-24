China 5-year credit default swaps surge to 15-month high

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - The cost of insurance against a default in China's dollar debt rose on Friday to its highest level since March 23, 2020.

China five-year credit default swaps CNGV5YUSAC=MG jumped more than 32 basis points to 67.5 basis points on Friday morning, according to Refinitiv data.

