China 5-year credit default swaps surge to 15-month high

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
The cost of insurance against a default in China's dollar debt rose on Friday to its highest level since March 23, 2020.

China five-year credit default swaps CNGV5YUSAC=MG jumped more than 32 basis points to 67.5 basis points on Friday morning, according to Refinitiv data.

