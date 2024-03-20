News & Insights

China 2024 coal output seen about 1% higher, industry group says

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 20, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China's coal output is expected to increase 36 million metric tons, or 0.8%, to about 4.7 billion tonnes in 2024, a Chinese coal industry group said on Wednesday.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD) expects the ongoing decline in domestic coal prices to accelerate, partly due to weakness in its real estate markets, said Feng Huamin, senior analyst at CCTD's research department.

Feng also said he expects the coal producing hub of Shanxi to cut output this year, partly due to a slew of accidents in the recent past. Many coal producers are also slowing production currently due to high stockpiles, he said.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 91164984; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.