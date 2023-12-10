China 2023 corn output at 288.84 mln tons - stats bureau

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China produced 288.84 million metric tons of corn in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Rice output for the year stood at 206.6 million tons, while beans output was at 23.84 million tons, it said.

