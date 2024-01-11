China 2023 copper imports decline amid rising domestic output

Recasts, adds details

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's copper imports declined 6.3% in 2023, customs data showed on Friday, as domestic production increased and a firmer U.S. dollar raised import costs.

The exit from China's strict COVID-19 measures in 2023 enabled local copper producers to ramp up output and also to bring new projects online.

That led to a surge in raw material consumption. China's imports of copper ore and concentrate in 2023 hit a record high of 27.54 million tons, up 9.1% from 2022, customs data showed.

In addition to the rising domestic output, a strong U.S. dollar last year curbed demand for imports of the metal because it made the greenback-priced product more expensive to buy.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.